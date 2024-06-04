The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 today, June 4. Eligible candidates can download their Score Cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ .

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer keys were released on May 29 and objections were invited by the Agency till May 31, 2024. The final answer key was released earlier today.

Here’s the NEET UG final answer key.

Steps to download NEET UG results 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ On the homepage, click on the link to download NEET UG Score Card Go to Click here for NEET 2024 Score Card! Key in your application number and date of birth Check and download a copy of your Score Card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG 2024 results.