The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2024 advanced exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024 exam will be conducted on June 18 for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 07 June 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip.