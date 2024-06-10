Indian Institute of Technology will today, June 10, conclude the online registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2024 . Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2024 exams can apply on the official website jeeadv.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2024) is an all India entrance test conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture courses at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 in pen and paper mode. The results will be announced tentatively on (Saturday) June 14 by 5.00 PM. The JEE Advanced 2024 results were declared on June 9.

Steps to apply for AAT 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for AAT 2023 Key in your registration details and login Fill out the application form and submit Check and download the submitted form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AAT 2024.