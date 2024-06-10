JEE Advanced AAT 2024 application deadline today; register for the exam before 5 PM
Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2024 exams can apply on the official website jeeadv.ac.in till 5.00 PM.
Indian Institute of Technology will today, June 10, conclude the online registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2024. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2024 exams can apply on the official website jeeadv.ac.in till 5.00 PM.
The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2024) is an all India entrance test conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture courses at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 in pen and paper mode. The results will be announced tentatively on (Saturday) June 14 by 5.00 PM. The JEE Advanced 2024 results were declared on June 9.
Steps to apply for AAT 2024
Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link for AAT 2023
Key in your registration details and login
Fill out the application form and submit
Check and download the submitted form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for AAT 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.