Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and the final answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Institute has also released the final answer key along with the results. The provisional answer key was released on June 1 and objections/suggestions were invited till June 3. The final answer key has been prepared taking valid objections into consideration.

Steps to download JEE Adv results 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on any of the result links on the homepage Key in your roll number, date of birth and mobile number to login The JEE Advanced 2024 results will appear on screen Download a copy of the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Advanced results 2024.

Here’s Paper-I final answer key 2024.

Here’s Paper-II final answer key 2024.