The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Common Entrance Test 2024 (NCET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in .

The NCET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2024-25 on 12 June 2024 (Wednesday),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTA NCET 2024

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in Login to the candidate portal on the Homepage Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference