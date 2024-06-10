RSMSSB result 2024 declared for Jr Assistant/ Clerk Grade II posts; check details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II Preliminary exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4197 vacancies, of which 584 vacancies are for the Clerk Grade I post, 61 for Clerk Grade II and 3552 for Junior Assistant posts.
Steps to download Clerk/JA result 2024
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Result tab
Click on the Clerk, JA result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
