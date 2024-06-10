Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur ( RSMSSB ) has announced the results of the Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II Preliminary exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4197 vacancies, of which 584 vacancies are for the Clerk Grade I post, 61 for Clerk Grade II and 3552 for Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download Clerk/JA result 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the Clerk, JA result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk, JA result 2024.