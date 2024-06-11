The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on May 18, 19, 26 and 27.

“The results of January 2024-Semester Exam for 396 courses (all held in CBT mode) as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website, https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/. Results in respect of the balance courses whose Exam was held in Hybrid mode are under process and will be declared in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan results 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2024 score card.