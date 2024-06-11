The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the final results for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Document Verification process for the UPSSSC ASO/ARO posts was conducted from April 25 to May 17, 2023. A total of 2248 candidates qualified for the DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 896 vacancies.

Steps to download ASO/ARO 2019 results

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the ASO/ARO 2019 final result download link The result document will appear on screen Check and download the ASO/ARO final results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ASO/ARO 2019 results.