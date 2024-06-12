The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi will soon close the application window for recruitment to Junior Resident posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till June 15, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 Junior Resident posts for July, 2024 session in different specialties as in level 10 of pay matrix.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: No upper age limit has been specified by the Institute.

Educational qualifications: The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Resident recruitment 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now go to the link Junior Residents (Non-Academic) Register yourself on the candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Jr Resident posts 2024.