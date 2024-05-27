The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has announced the results of the recently conducted Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the selection list from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on May 19 all over India. Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2024 is being conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/ MS/ M.Ch .(6years)/ DM(6years)/ MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for July 2024 session.

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI-CET held on 19th May, 2024. This can be viewed in “MyPage” on portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password. This result is provisional subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement, prospectus published and selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as applicable to the respective INIs as per prospectus. Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfil eligibility criteria of respective INIs will not be considered for Seat Allocation in that Institute,” reads the result document.

Steps to download INI CET results 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to Academic Courses’ click on the INI-CET link and proceed Key in your credentials and login’ Go to ‘My Page’ and click on the link to download result Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

