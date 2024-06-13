The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till June 15 upto 8.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.06.2024 (08:00 PM) to 15.06.2024 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question /answer challenged. Representations received after 08:00 PM on 15.06.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.

Steps to download JE Paper I answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Login or Register’ tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference