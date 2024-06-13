SSC JE admit card 2024 released at ssc.gov.in; here’s how to downloa
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till June 15 upto 8.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.
“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.06.2024 (08:00 PM) to 15.06.2024 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question /answer challenged. Representations received after 08:00 PM on 15.06.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.
The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.
Steps to download JE Paper I answer key 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Login or Register’ tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.