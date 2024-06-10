The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the revised exam schedule for the upcoming recruitment examinations in the months of June and July 2024. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ssc.nic.in .

As per the notification, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I will be conducted from May 20 to 26, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 6 to 8. Additionally the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 will be held from July 1 to 11, 2024.

“The schedule of ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)’ will remain the same i.e. June 27 to 29, 2024,” reads the notification.

Direct link to June, July exam calendar 2024.

Steps to download June, July exam calendar 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Important Notice: Schedule of Examinations’ The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the calendar Take a printout for future reference