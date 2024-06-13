The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the the Civil Judge Main exam 2023 today, June 13. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till June 28 (upto 11.59 PM). The edit/correction window will be open from June 29 to 30.

The Civil Judge recruitment Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on on September 3, 2023 in in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges. The Civil Judge Main exam date will be announced on the CGPSC website in due time.

Here’s CGPSC Civil Judge notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Civil Judge posts 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ and click on CIVIL JUDGE-2023 Key in your registration details and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge posts 2023.