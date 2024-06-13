BECIL recruitment 2024: Apply for 231 Content Auditor, Monitor and other posts till June 24
Candidates can apply for the posts at becil.com till June 24, 2024.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Content Auditor, Monitor, System Technician, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till June 24, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 231 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for Content Auditor, Monitor and other posts
Visit the official website www.becil.com
Go to the Careers page
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.