Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Content Auditor, Monitor, System Technician, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till June 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 231 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Content Auditor, Monitor and other posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference