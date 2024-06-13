The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced that the admit cards for the Odisha Judicial Service Preliminary exam-2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24) will be released on June 15. Once live, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the OJS 2023 Preliminary exam will be held on June 22 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre shall be published later. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. A total of 3,173 candidates have qualified to appear for the exam across 8 centres in the State.

Steps to download OPSC OJS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Once live, click on the OJS 2023 admit card download link on the homepage Key in your credentials and login to View admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.