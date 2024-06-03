The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Odisha Judicial Service-2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the OJS 2023 Preliminary exam will be held on June 22 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre shall be published later.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download OPSC OJS 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS 2023 exam schedule link The exam scheduled will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.