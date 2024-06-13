Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for Class 10th Board exams 2024 today, June 13. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results on the official Board website jkbose.nic.in .

The JKBOSE Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 7 to April 3, 2024. A total of over 1.2 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam across Jammu and Kashmir.

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 10 results 2024

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link “ Result of Secondary School (Class 10) Session Annual Regular 2024 Now key in your Roll number or Registration number and submit Class 10 results for JKBOSE will appear on screen Check and download the score card Take a print out for future reference