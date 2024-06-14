Indian Institute of Technology will today, June 14, declare the results for the Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2024 . Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their rank cards from the official website jeeadv.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The Architecture Aptitude Test ( AAT 2024 ) is an all India entrance test conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture courses at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. The exam is was conducted on June 12 in pen and paper mode. The JEE Advanced 2024 results were declared on June 9.

Steps to download AAT 2024 results

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Once live, click on the result link for AAT 2024 Key in your registration details and login Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference