The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has declared the results for the Common Entrance Test for PCM Group and PCB Group. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The exam for PCB Group was conducted from April 22 to 30, and the exam for PCM Group was conducted from May 2 to 16, 2024 . The provisional answer key was released on May 21 and objections were invited till May 25.

Steps to download MHT CET result

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Score Card’ Select PCM Group or PCB Group and go to the results page Key in your login details and view the score card Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MHT CET PCM/PCB result 2024.