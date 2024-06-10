The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has announced that the results for the Common Entrance Test for PCM Group and PCB Group will be released later this month. According to the notification, the MHT CET PCM/PCB results 2024 will now be released on or before June 19, 2024.

Once live, candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org . The exam for PCB Group was conducted from April 22 to 30, and the exam for PCM Group was conducted from May 2 to 16, 2024 . The provisional answer key was released on May 21 and objections were invited till May 25.

The CET CELL has announced that a grand total of 1425 objections have been raised (till May 26). “The MHT-CET 2024 Examination was conducted in 30 sessions. Total no of questions used for the above examinations was 5100 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 5100 questions only 54 unique question ID objections are found valid,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the objection details in the notification linked below and recalculate their scores based on their response sheets:

Here’s the PCM/PCB revised notification (Objections).

Steps to download MHT CET result

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your credentials and login to proceed Once live, click on the link to view MHT CET result 2024 Download a copy and take a printout for future reference