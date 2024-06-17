The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the notification for recruitment of Homeopathic Pharmacists 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from June 20 to July 19, 2024.

The The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 397 posts out of which 79 vacancies are for reserved category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2024 to apply for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have qualified the UPSSSC PET test 2023. They must have completed 10+2 from any recognised University or Board. Candidates must also have qualified atleast a 2 year Diploma in Homeopathic Pharmacy. They must be registered with the Homeopathic Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

All category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 25 at the time of application.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the PET Test, Written Test and final interview conducted by the UPSSSC.