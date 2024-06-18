The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) will today, June 17, release the admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ). Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The NEET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The exam results will be announced by July 15, 2024.

Steps to download NEET PG admit card 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘NEET PG’ Once live Click on the ‘Admit card’ download link Key in your credentials and login Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.