The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has released the provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2024). Registered candidates can check and download their answer key on the official website natboard.edu.in .

The GPAT 2024 was conducted on June 8 in a computer-based format at the designated test centres across India. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key till June 17, 2024.

“Candidates who wish to challenge/raise objections to a question/provisional answer key can do the same using the above-mentioned link with a nonrefundable online payment of Rs. 200/- per question/challenge as processing charges,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GPAT 2024 answer key

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the notification regarding GPAT answer key 2024 Follow the steps to access candidate portal Login using your credentials and click on the link to download GPAT 2024 answer key Check and download the GPAT 2024 answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download GPAT 2024 answer key.

Direct link to raise objections against GPAT 2024 answer key.