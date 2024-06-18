The Central Bank of India ( CBI ) will soon re-open the application window for recruitment to the post of Safai Karamchari in the bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.centralbankofindia.co.in from June 21 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 484 posts in the Central Bank of India. Class 10th qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the posts. The recruitment exam will tentatively be conduction in July/August, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The age of candidate should have been between 18 years to 26 years as on March 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification shall 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee payable candidates is Rs 850 (inclusive of GST). However for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates the application fee Rs 175 (inclusive of GST).