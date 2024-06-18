The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the results of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TG PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in .

TG PGECET 2024 was conducted from June 10 to 13, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admissions into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/ M.Tech ./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch), Graduate Level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2024-2025.

Steps to download TG PGECET result 2024

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TG PGECET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TG PGECET result 2024.