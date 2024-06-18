TG PGECET result 2024 announced; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the results of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TG PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
TG PGECET 2024 was conducted from June 10 to 13, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admissions into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/ M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy/ M.Arch), Graduate Level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2024-2025.
Steps to download TG PGECET result 2024
Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TG PGECET result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TG PGECET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.