The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2024 will be conducted from June 10 to 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s the TS PGECET 2024 exam schedule.

Steps to download TS PGECET admit card 2024

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS PGECET admit card 2024.

TS PGECET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/ M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy/ M.Arch), Graduate Level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2024-2025.

