The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has released the notification for recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) in the state today, June 19. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in from July 1 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4500 Community Health Officer posts. Each Community Health Officer is entitled to a remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month. Of this Rs 32,000 per month is admissible as fixed remuneration and remaining Rs 8,000 to be paid as Performance linked Payment.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum age requirement is 21 years and maximum age requirement is 47 years as on June 1, 2024. More details in the notification.

Educational qualification: BSc Nursing with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University. OR Post Basic BSc Nursing with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for Interviews and further processes on the basis of their application. Once shortlisted, candidates will have to prove the validity of their claims through a document verification process.