AP PGECET 2024 results announced at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or AP PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The qualified candidates will have to participate in the counselling process. To qualify the exam, candidates must score a minimum of 25% marks, reports ToI. The exam was conducted from May 29 to 31, 2024.
Steps to download AP PGECET 2024 result
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET 2024 tab
Click on the result link
Key in your login credentials and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP PGECET result 2024.
Direct link to AP PGECET rank card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.