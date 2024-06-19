The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or AP PGECET 2024 . Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The qualified candidates will have to participate in the counselling process. To qualify the exam, candidates must score a minimum of 25% marks, reports ToI. The exam was conducted from May 29 to 31, 2024.

Steps to download AP PGECET 2024 result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET 2024 tab Click on the result link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PGECET result 2024.

Direct link to AP PGECET rank card 2024.