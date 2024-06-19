The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has released the final answer key of the Computer Based Entrance Examination (CBT) for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2024 ( KEAM 2024 ). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test was conducted from June 5 to 9 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

“The provisional Answer Keys of the Engineering/Pharmacy Computer Based Entrance Examination (CBT) were published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 10.06.2024. Few complaints regarding the questions/answer keys have been received and the same were examined by Expert Committees constituted for the purpose. Based on the recommendations of the respective Expert Committee, the following modifications have been made in the Answer Keys of the Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download KEAM 2024 final answer key

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2024 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s KEAM 2024 final answer key.