The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the practice test link for the upcoming Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2024 ( KEAM 2024 ). Registered candidates can attempt the practice examination on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test will be conducted from June 5 to 9 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

The candidates must produce KEAM-2024 admit card at the examination hall along with any one of the following ID proofs — School Identity Card/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Aadhaar Card/ E-Aadhaar/ Passport/ Class 12 Hall Ticket or Admit Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph, to prove their identity, read the notification. The admit cards were released on May 29.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to attempt KEAM 2024 practice test

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for KEAM 2024 practice test Key in your login details and submit Attempt the paper according to instructions Take a printout of the result for future reference

Direct link to KEAM 2024 mock test.