Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card of the Hindi shorthand and Hindi type test (Stage 2) Exam 2023 for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) post. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The Stage II exam will be conducted from June 28 to July 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 331 APS vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPPSC APS Stage II admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APS Stage II admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APS Stage II admit card 2024.