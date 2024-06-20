The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test ( AP PECET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The date of commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill test is June 25. AP PECET is conducted for admissions to B.P.Ed (2 years) and D.P.Ed (2 years) courses for the academic years 2024-25 offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AP PECET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PECET 2024 tab Click on the AP PECET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PECET admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.