The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

The exam was conducted from June 13 to 20, 2024. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP 2024 answer key

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “UPJEE 2024 Candidate Key Challenge for JEECUP – 2024” Login and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JEECUP answer key 2024.