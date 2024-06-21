The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 29 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam will be conducted for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Steps to download WB JELET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WB JELET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WB JELET admit card 2024.