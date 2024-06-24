SBI TFO registration 2024 deadline soon; apply now for 150 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at sbi.co.in till June 27, 2024.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the Trade Finance Officer (MMGS-II) post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till June 27, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 Trade Finance Officer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 23 to 32 years as on December 31, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND Certificate in Forex by IIBF. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Trade Finance Officer posts 2024
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS” under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/05
Now click on the apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SBI TFO posts 2024.
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.