The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Combined Technical Recruitment Examination (Preliminary) 2023 for various posts including Junior MVI, Junior Mining Officer, and Tracer. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM through OMR mode.

Steps to download CTRE Prelims 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTRE 2023 Prelims admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 computer skill test (CST). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in . The VSA CST 2023 will be held on June 12 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.