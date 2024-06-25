The Government of AP, Department of School Education has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( AP TET 2024 ). Registered candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

As per the notification, a total of 2,67,789 candidates applied for the exam, of which 2,35,907 candidates appeared. The AP TET 2024 exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9.

To qualify the examination, the applicants from the unreserved category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, candidates belonging to the BC category, and SC, ST, PwD, ex-servicemen should attain 50% and 40%, respectively.

Steps to download AP TET result 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the AP TET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP TET result 2024.