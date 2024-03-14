The Government of AP, Department of School Education will soon declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( AP TET 2024 ). Once released, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

To qualify the examination, the applicants from the unreserved category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, candidates belonging to the BC category, and SC, ST, PwD, ex-servicemen should attain 50% and 40%, respectively.

The AP TET 2024 exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts.

Steps to download AP TET 2024 result

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference