The Chandigarh Department of Education has announced the results for Junior Basic Teacher ( JBT ) recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website chdeducation.gov.in .

The JBT exam was conducted on April 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 396 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the pay matrix of Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 5).

Steps to download JBT results 2024

Visit the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the link for ‘Notifications on recruitment of JBT 2024’ Now click on the JBT result link Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Chandigarh JBT results 2024.

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test and on the basis of the merit list candidates will be called for a document verification process.