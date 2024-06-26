The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Odisha Judicial Service Preliminary exam-2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24) today, June 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The OJS 2023 Preliminary exam was conducted on June 22 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. A total of 3,173 candidates qualified to appear for the exam across 8 centres in the State.

"The candidates may submit their objections through the online module available in opscechayan.in. The link shall be available till 03.07.2024. Any other mode of submission of objections shall not be entertained," reads the notification on the website.

Steps to download OPSC OJS Prelims answer key

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download OPSC OJS answer key The OJS 2023 Preliminary exam answer key will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any) Take a printout for future refrence

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.