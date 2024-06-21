The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has postponed the exam schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger (Group-B) posts. The revised exam schedule will be released later on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to July 4 and the admit card was to be released on July 19, 2024.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, (Group-A)(JB) and Forest Ranger, Group-B of Odisha Forest Service under Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department pursuant to Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24 vide Notice No.2681/PSC dt.10.05.2024, scheduled to be held from 25.06.2024 to 04.07.2024, is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised examination schedule shall be notified later,” reads the notification.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.