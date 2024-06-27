NICL AO Phase II admit card released; exam on July 6
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has issued the admit cards for the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I) Phase II exams. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The Phase II Main exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 4 at various centres across India.
Steps to download AO Phase II admit card 2024
Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Administrative Officers 2024 call letter download link
Key in your credentials and login
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
