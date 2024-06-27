The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit cards for the upcoming State Forest Service (Mains) 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The MPPSC SFS Mains is scheduled to be conducted on June 30 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM and the admit card will be released on June 23, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Steps to download SFS Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab Now click on the link to download SFS Mains 2023 admit card Key in your registration details and login to view the admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SFS Mains admit card 2023.