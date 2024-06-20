Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the provisional answer keys for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and Sports Officer 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, within 7 days of the release of the answer key. The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 Sports Officer posts, 255 Librarian posts, and 800+ Assistant Professor posts.

Steps to download SO, Librarian, AP answer key 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP, SO, Librarian answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.