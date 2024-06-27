The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the amended provisional answer key for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, within the 5 days of the release of the answer key.

The exam will now be conducted June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Steps to download SSE/ SFS answer key 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to SSE/ SFS answer key 2024.