MPPSC answer key 2024 released for SSE/SFS exam 2024; here’s direct link
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the amended provisional answer key for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, within the 5 days of the release of the answer key.
The exam will now be conducted June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.
Steps to download SSE/ SFS answer key 2024
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS 2024 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to SSE/ SFS answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.