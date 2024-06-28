The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) has announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from June 13 to 20, 2024. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP 2024 results

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Download Rank/Score Card for JEECUP – 2024” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

