Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 16 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at Cuttack zone.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download AFO 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AFO 2023 written exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview (viva voce test). The exam shall be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneshwar/ Balasore/ Berhampur/ Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.