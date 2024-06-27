Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges (Advt. No. 06 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM and 12.00 PM to 1.30 PM.

The applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from July 8 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Lecturer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.