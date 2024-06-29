The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam calendar of the NCET 2024, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and UGC NET June 2024 Cycle. Eligible candidates can download the exam calendar from the official website nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based test (CBT) for NCET 2024 will be conducted on July 10, 2024. The exams Joint CSIR-UGC NET and UGC NET June 2024 Cycle will be held from July 25 to 27, and between August 21 to September 4, respectively.

“The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will be held as earlier scheduled on 06 July 2024. For more clarification regarding the NTA examinations, the candidates can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at the respective e-mail ncet@nta.ac.in, csirnet@nta.ac.in, ugcnet@nta.ac.in, and aiapget@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NTA exam calendar 2024

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NTA exam calendar 2024 link The exam calendar will appear on the screen Check and download the exam calendar Take a printout for future reference

