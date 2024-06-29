The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 re-examination. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.00 PM today, June 29. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

NEET UG 2024 re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam and were awarded compensatory marks.

“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024.Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NEET UG 2024 re-exam answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2024 re-exam answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit objections, if any

