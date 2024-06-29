NEET UG 2024 answer key out for affected candidates; here’s how to submit suggestions
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.00 PM today, June 29.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 re-examination. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.00 PM today, June 29. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.
NEET UG 2024 re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam and were awarded compensatory marks.
“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024.Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above,” reads the notification.
Steps to download NEET UG 2024 re-exam answer key
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
- On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2024 re-exam answer key link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
- Submit objections, if any
Direct link to NEET UG 2024 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.